Amongst those attending the official opening will be 89-year-old Renate Collins (b. Renate Kress), who fled Prague on the last Kindertransport train to leave Czechoslovakia before the Second World War broke out. Renate was fostered and later adopted by a Welsh family in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff, and made a life for herself in Wales. She lost 64 members of her family during the Holocaust, including her parents. She was awarded the British Empire Medal in the Queen’s New Year Honours 2019 for services to Holocaust education. She is one of the last surviving refugees who fled National Socialism and resettled in Wales.