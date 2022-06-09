A look back at Aberystwyth and Ceredigion County Show

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Friday 10th June 2022 8:00 am
@dylandavies1
@dylandavies1
Enjoying the show in 2007

THE Aberystwyth and Ceredigion County Show will return to Lovesgrove this Saturday.

The show, traditionally held on the second Saturday in June on the Gelli Angharad fields, has been cancelled for two consecutive years due to the Covid pandemic and organisers have been using the time to plan new attractions for the 2022 show.

Dafydd Iwan, fresh from his appearance on the field with the Wales team following their successful qualification for November’s World Cup, will be the headline act on Saturday evening.

The show celebrates its 75th anniversary this year and to celebrate this milestone, we have dipped back into the Cambrian News archives to find images from the show over the last 15 years.

Do you recognise any of the faces?

For more information on the show this Saturday, visit https://sioeaberystwythshow.co.uk/

