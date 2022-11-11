A personal struggle with depression

Letter to the Editor: Following on from my letter (Cambrian News, 12 October) about litter and how modern technology has changed the way we communicate, shop and watch films, we will probably have to accept that, since the pandemic, these things have changed forever. However, I read with interest about the soaring rate of suicide in Ceredigion (Pain and questions..., Cambrian News, 26 October). As the article stresses, there are many factors that can cause a person to fall into this state of mind and it is a shame that it can still be a taboo subject with stigma attached to it.