Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Helen Caughey, said: “Wind speeds will increase from the northwest through Wednesday evening and overnight, so that by Thursday there is a risk of gusts of 50-60mph for a large swathe of central and northern parts of the UK. Coastal locations, higher ground, and areas to the east of high ground could see gusts of 70-80mph. Due to the scale of the low pressure to the north of the UK, it is possible this event could persist across some areas into Friday, so we recommend keeping up to date with the Met Office forecast.”