An Aberystwyth woman who stole clothes, alcohol and Christmas gift sets from shops in the town has been handed a community order.
Sarah Prydderch-Jones, of 13 Y Fron, Corporation Street, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 December.
The 40-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to stealing alcohol worth £89 from Ceredigion Museum on 27 September.
She also admitted stealing clothes worth around £100 from Sports Direct on 6 October and stealing electrical items and Christmas gift sets worth £250 from Boots on 22 October.
Magistrates fined Prydderch-Jones £80 and handed her a community order to include rehabilitation.
She must also pay a total of £439 compensation to the stores as well as £85 in prosecution costs.
