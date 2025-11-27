Part of the A493 will close for up to three days for telecoms work to be carried out.
Gwynedd Council will close the A493 in Aberdyfi from 00.01am on 11 December from a point approximately 74 metres south west of Aberdyfi Public Right of Way No.8 travelling south westerly for a distance of approximately 125 metres.
The alternative route is to travel north easterly on the A493 to the junction with the A487 in Pontarddyfi. Turn left. At the junction with the B4405, Talyllyn, turn left up to the A493 junction in Bryncrug and left to follow this road up to the closure. Access will be maintained for residents.
The work is expected to take two days, and will not exceed three.
