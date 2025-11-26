Gwynedd Council has secured a grant of £456,000 from the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Fund to improve safety and infrastructure in key towns across the county.
The investment will ensure significant improvements can be made to CCTV systems in Pwllheli, Caernarfon and Bangor. As well as adding new cameras in these locations, which have been marked as areas of concern, the recording software will be upgraded to improve access, operation and efficiency.
This work is part of the county council’s wider Regeneration of Town Centres programme, which aims to create urban environments that attract investment, foster community pride, and encourage economic momentum.
The application for the CCTV system was supported by North Wales Police, whose Chief Inspector Stephen Pawson said: "We continue to work with partner agencies to make it safe for everyone who live, work and visit Gwynedd.
"Additional CCTV will deter and detect crime and anti-social behaviour as well as give peace of mind to our communities."
The improvements are expected to result in an increased perception of safety among residents and visitors, a reduction in neighbourhood crime, a better experience of the town, improved infrastructure provision, better management of the landscape and built environment and the elimination of crime through design.
This investment reflects the county council’s commitment to creating towns where people feel safe, proud and a part of their community.
Cllr June Jones is Gwynedd Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, Engineering and Ymgynghoriaeth Gwynedd Consultancy. Commenting on the plans for CCTV in those areas, Cllr Jones said: "Gwynedd is a welcoming and safe area with a crime rate that is generally relatively low. We are committed to keeping our areas safe, so having these cameras, along with our strong partnership with North Wales Police, will help us prevent crime and anti-social behaviour in the future."
