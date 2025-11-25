A derelict former chippy and café in Bangor will be demolished and redeveloped into flats to help tackle homelessness.
Gwynedd Council has granted permission with conditions to knock down Dean Street Chippy and Cafe.
The development, submitted by housing association Adra, will see the new homes targeted towards people in temporary accommodation, those who are homeless or people being resettled, to help meet an increase in homelessness due to the “worsening cost of living crisis and wider resettlement schemes,” plans say.
The council agreed to the demolition of the existing derelict buildings and in favour of four one-bedroom flats with car parking, landscaping, associated works, external recreational areas, and bin storage.
An Adra report said: “The proposed development aims to provide four one-bedroom flats conveniently located in the centre of Bangor.
“Each flat is designed to meet Welsh Development Quality Requirements and Lifetime homes standard.
“This will ensure the layout of each flat is practical and flexible, so that it will meet the needs of various tenants, or be easily adapted if the existing tenant’s mobility needs change.”
To provide the development, Adra is dependent on receiving transitional accommodation capital funding (TACP) from the Welsh Government.
“To qualify for social rented units funded through TACP, applicants will need to be registered as living in temporary accommodation, homeless or resettling,” it says.
“TACP provides grant funding to local authorities and registered social landlords (RSLs) to bring forward good quality longer term accommodation at pace to support everyone in housing need (those in temporary accommodation and initial accommodation for resettlement).
“Should funding not be available, Adra will seek Social Housing Grant and deliver the homes in accordance with Gwynedd Housing Allocation Policy.”
The houses will charge social rents.
Social housing is also allocated based on need. Gwynedd Council uses a system that gives points to reflect an applicant’s circumstances and needs.
