The first race in 1999 was jointly organised between the late Carl Williams, Aberystwyth Athletic Club and Marie Curie Cancer Care to raise funds for the charity. There were fears this year’s race would be postponed or cancelled, but Kirsten Hughes, one of the organisers, said: “When we were made aware of works on the promenade we began discussions with relevant partners on potential alternative routes as this is such an important race in the local athletics calendar and losing it, even for a year, was not an option we wanted to consider.