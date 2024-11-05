Proceeds from this year’s Aber 10k race will go to HAHAV.
Entry to the ‘Cambrian News’ sponsored event on 1 December is open.
With events for adults and youngsters, there is a slight change to the course due to work on Aberystwyth promenade, but it follows a similar flat route to previous years.
The first race in 1999 was jointly organised between the late Carl Williams, Aberystwyth Athletic Club and Marie Curie Cancer Care to raise funds for the charity. There were fears this year’s race would be postponed or cancelled, but Kirsten Hughes, one of the organisers, said: “When we were made aware of works on the promenade we began discussions with relevant partners on potential alternative routes as this is such an important race in the local athletics calendar and losing it, even for a year, was not an option we wanted to consider.
“We have had great support from Ceredigion council and we are delighted it will go ahead this year.”
Runners start at 1pm from Aberystwyth Football Club, following the cycle path and footpaths around Glanyrafon Industrial Estate and back.
The county-wide hospice at home charity HAHAV Ceredigion will benefit from this year’s race, and will use the money to help safeguard and develop its services for the years ahead.
Kirsten said: “HAHAV Ceredigion provides vital and much-needed services across the county and we are delighted to be able to support them in their ongoing fundraising activities.”
‘Cambrian News’ Editor Mick O'Reilly said: "HAVAV is an incredible local charity that assists those with life-limiting illnesses and their carers with vital resources that are developed and delivered in the community.
"The ‘Cambrian News’ is happy to support this wonderful initiative."
HAHAV Ceredigion Chair Gwerfyl Pierce Jones said: “We are facing a situation where we need to invest in our infrastructure in order for us to be able to continue to provide much-needed hospice at home services. It is a challenging time to ask people to contribute financially but the support locally over the past few months has been tremendous.
“On behalf of HAHAV Ceredigion I would like to thank the organisers of the Aberystwyth 10k race for their support and wish all runners well.”
The money raised will go towards the development of Plas Antaron as a Living Well Centre and the expansion of the charity’s volunteer services across Ceredigion.