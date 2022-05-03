Aber academics recognised for ‘valuable contributions’

Four academics from Aberystwyth University have been elected Fellows of the Learned Society of Wales

FOUR academics from Aberystwyth University have been named among the newly elected Fellows of the Learned Society of Wales.

Professor Iain Donnison, Professor Rhys Jones, Professor Colin McInnes and Dr Eryn White are amongst 66 new Fellows who have joined the Learned Society of Wales this year from across several disciplines.

Prof Iain Donnison is Head of the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences.

A plant and agricultural scientist with expertise in temperate and tropical grasses, his work focuses on environmental stress, and strategies for adaptation to, and mitigation of, climate change.

Prof Rhys Jones, is a former Head of the Department of Geography and Earth Sciences.

A human geographer, his research focuses on the geography of group identities focusing in particular on the geography of Welsh nationalism and the way in which this is shaped by place.

Prof Colin McInnes, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Knowledge Exchange and Innovation, is an authority on global health issues and security, and is co-editor of the Oxford Handbook on Global Health Politics.

Dr Eryn White is a Reader at the Department of History and Welsh History and a historian of early modern Wales, with special interests in religion and society, focussing in particular on the significance of print culture and the growth of Nonconformity.

The Learned Society of Wales is the national academy for arts and sciences.

Prof Elizabeth Treasure, Vice-Chancellor at Aberystwyth University said: “My warmest congratulations to colleagues who have been elected Fellows of the Learned Society of Wales this year.

“This recognition is richly-deserved for their valuable contributions to the academic life of Wales and their commitment to excellence in their respective academic disciplines.”