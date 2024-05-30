Aberystwyth University graduates were earning less on average than those from other Wales universities five years after graduation, new figures show.
A spokesperson for money website Save the Student said students are now more confident about finding work after leaving university.
Department for Education figures show first degree graduates from Aberystwyth University had a median annual salary of £26,300 in 2021-22, five years after leaving their course.
Aberystwyth University graduates who did courses in computing were earning the most – £38,300 on average. At the opposite end of the spectrum were their peers graduating with a degree in education and teaching, taking home around £20,800 a year.
The average Aberystwyth University salary was 3 per cent lower than the average salary for the 2015-16 cohort graduating from universities in Wales, which was estimated to be £27,200.For most providers and subjects, graduate earnings have increased at or above the rate of inflation since 2015-16.
It was a similar outcome for Bangor University graduates.
Department for Education figures show first degree graduates from Bangor University had a median annual salary of £25,900 in 2021-22, five years after leaving their course.
Bangor University graduates who did courses in medical sciences were earning the most – £38,000 on average. At the opposite end of the spectrum were their peers graduating with a degree in media, journalism and communications, taking home around £20,800 a year.
The average Bangor University salary was 5 per cent lower than the average salary for the 2015-16 cohort graduating from universities in Wales, which was estimated to be £27,200.Graduates from almost three quarters of universities had median earnings at least 13 per cent higher in 2021-22 than in 2015-16.
Tom Allingham, communications director at Save the Student said: "On the face of it, this data paints a promising picture for graduates.
“However, it's worth noting that the dataset only runs to the 2021-22 tax year, and therefore doesn't include much of the sky-high rates of inflation seen throughout much of 2022 and 2023."
The figures also show female graduates from the Aberystwyth University were earning a median salary of £24,800 five years into their career, while men were paid £28,100. It meant men earned 12 per cent more than women.
Female graduates from Bangor earned a median salary of £25,200 five years into their career, while men were paid £26,300. It meant men earned 4 per cent more than women.