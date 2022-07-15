Aber band return to school for special performance

ABERYSTWYTH band Mellt returned to where it all began this week by performing for pupils at Ysgol Penweddig.

BBC Wales’ summer of music travelled to Aberystwyth earlier this week.

Still fresh from playing the BBC Introducing stage Glastonbury, former Welsh Music Prize winners Adwaith joined Aberystwyth’s own Mellt to bring live sets to the next generation of Ceredigion schoolchildren.

Ysgol Penweddig saw a feast of music from artists who are at the crest of a resurgence in Welsh language music.

This is the second date in the Taith Haf o Gerddoriaeth tour of schools across the country provided by BBC Radio Cymru, where Welsh language artists return to their local areas to perform for school pupils – as well as their former teachers.

That was certainly the case for Mellt’s Ellis Walker, Glyn Rhys-James and Jacob Hodges who all attended Ysgol Penweddig before successfully embarking on music careers.

Ellis said: “It was amazing to return to where the band started, for the first time since we were pupils here. We hope everyone enjoyed the gig and thanks for the never-ending support over the years!”

Deputy Head at the school, Rhian Morgan said: “We’re extremely fortunate to have been chosen as one of the four places in Wales to promote Welsh language music as part of Taith Haf o Gerddoriaeth. It’s an excellent chance to raise our pupils’ awareness of Welsh music in a fun environment.”

Ysgol Penweddig year 12 pupil Maria Jones said from the gig: “It’s great to see some of our former pupils in the school joining us to perform and raise awareness of Welsh music. But more than anything it’s been a great chance for us to enjoy ourselves!”

BBC Radio Cymru’s Editor Dafydd Meredydd said: “We’re delighted to be bringing these shows to schools across Wales to celebrate our summer of live music.

Adwaith on stage in Penweddig ( BBC Cymru ) ( BBC Cymru )

“Welsh language music is seeing a real resurgence, and more than ever young people are wanting to engage with artists from the scene.

“We hope that working with Clwb Ifor Bach to bring these performers back to their local areas we can connect new audiences to the wealth of talent we are currently enjoying in Wales, as well as help inspire the next generation of artists to pursue what they love.”

Taith Haf o Gerddoriaeth, began earlier this month with Eden and Morgan Elwy at Ysgol Glan Clwyd in St Asaph and continues with Y Cledrau and Lewys returning to Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn in Bala, and Chroma and Mali Haf performing at Ysgol Glantaf in Cardiff.