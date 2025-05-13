A Criccieth woman has been announced as a non-executive director of the Board of Mentera.
Formerly Menter a Busnes, the not-for-profit company dedicated to supporting and enabling Welsh businesses for 35 years, has announced the appointment of Emily Rees. Owen Davies from Swansea (now living in London) takes on the same role.
Emily has been a Welsh learner for the past three years.
She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at Cyberfort Group Limited.
Emily brings significant expertise in finance, human resources, and corporate governance, gained through her experience in various large and smaller organisations including ECCO Shoes, Pizza Express, and Tesco.
She was most recently CFO of Quartix Technologies plc, and AIM-listed business for 3 years, which has its operational headquarters in Newtown.
Her diverse skillset will be a valuable asset to the Mentera Board.
Regarding her new role Emily said: "Since moving to Wales, I've been inspired by Mentera's vision for creating positive change within Welsh communities and the business landscape. I'm looking forward to leveraging my financial and governance expertise to contribute to their ambitious goals and support the thriving of purpose-led enterprises across Wales."
Llŷr Roberts, Mentera CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Owen and Emily to the Mentera Board. Their impressive track records and diverse expertise will be invaluable in enriching our strategic thinking and providing fresh perspectives.
Owen’s entrepreneurial spirit and understanding of the wider business environment, alongside Emily’s financial expertise and focus on robust governance, will be key assets as we deliver on our vision for supporting Welsh businesses to thrive.”
Mentera Chair, Fflur Jones, added: “Their insights and guidance will be crucial as Mentera continues to empower Welsh entrepreneurs and businesses, strengthening the foundations of our economy and contributing to a more prosperous future for Wales.”
Mentera say successful businesses are the key to a thriving economy, and Wales is full of people with great business ideas. It is therefore important to inspire and empower them to ensure a prosperous future for Wales, both today and tomorrow.
Mentera believes that any business should have the opportunity to reach a world-standard in what it does – which is exactly why it is necessary to work closely with them to help them grow. It is good for business, and good for Wales too.
Visit mentera.cymru for more.