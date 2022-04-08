Aber film festival scoops top award

Prano Bailey-Bond interviewed by Nia Edwards-Behi in 2021 and inset an Abertoir poster ( Matt Hardwick )

AN Aberystwyth film festival has been named as one of the best in a 2022 world ranking.

Online publication Dread Central has named Aberystwyth’s Abertoir Horror Festival as one of its best horror festivals in the world of 2022.

Dread Central is a website dedicated to all things horror and each year, the publication put together a comprehensive list of ‘The Best Horror Festivals in the World’ and for 2022, the site list Aberystwyth’s Abertoir Horror Festival as among those international greats.

Abertoir Horror Festival takes place every November at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.

The only horror festival in Wales, it showcases new, big-budget releases, classics of the horror genre as well as some smaller, independent films.

In this years’ list the festival has been described as a “smaller, cosy genre film festival” and has been praised by panellists for its “passionate, dedicated staff.” The site wrote: “Abertoir has cemented itself as a premiere destination for horror in Wales. For the past 16 years, the Aberystwyth-based fest has drawn legends and rising stars of the genre from around the world to join for its top-shelf premieres, repertory runs of cult classics, and filmmaker-focused special events.”