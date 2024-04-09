The crew at Aberystwyth Fire Station has presented a cheque to trustees of 'Erin's Angels' a group set up in memory of Erin Harvey.
On 19 January, 2020, the Aberystwyth, Tregaron and Lampeter crews were called to a caravan fire in Ffair Rhos, Ceredigion.
The touring caravan and a vehicle were completely destroyed by fire, which was likely started by a fan heater.
Sadly, three-year-old Zac Harvey died in the fire and his brother, Harley Harvey, then four, was seriously injured and suffered severe burns.
Harley was not expected to survive his injuries but is making good progress in his recovery.
Three years after the incident and Zac’s death, Zac and Harvey’s mother, Erin, received a terminal diagnosis of secondary liver cancer and sadly died in January 2024.
Following Erin’s death, her friends and those who cared for her - Abi, Rhian, Lowri and Rhian - established the ‘Erin’s Angels’ charity, which aims to establish a network of volunteer end-of-life companions for those who have received a terminal diagnosis but have no support at home.
The charity is working to provide volunteers to accompany patients to appointments, to provide support face-to-face or over the phone and to provide companionship for patients, and their families, in the final stage of their lives.
On Wednesday, 3 April, the crew at Aberystwyth Fire Station welcomed Erin’s Angels’ founding trustees to present them with a donation of £400, which was raised during one of the Station’s open days.
During the presentation, Watch Manager Carwyn Thomas said: “The crew here at Aberystwyth Fire Station were involved in the response to the devastating fire in Ffair Rhos in 2020 and we’re aware of the tragedy the family have faced since.
“We’re pleased to be able to support this worthwhile charity that will provide invaluable support to patients who are nearing the end of their lives.”
Abi Vance, Chair of Trustees at Erin’s Angels, said in response: “We are so grateful for this kind donation from the Fire and Rescue Service.
“The fatal fire and Erin’s diagnosis and transition have had such an impact on the local community and having the support of the community as we bring our vision for Erin’s Angels into being as a national charity really means the world to us and to Erin’s family and friends.
“Thank you so much to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.”