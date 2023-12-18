A PROJECT to connect Aberystwyth’s waterfront, greenspaces and woodlands on a circular walking route may also combat the spread of wildfires in Penglais woods.
Last summer a fire broke out in Aberystwyth’s Penglais Nature Reserve, which forced emergency responses from firefighters and police.
The spread of the fire led to an evacuation order being placed on homes on Infirmary Road.
In an Aberystwyth Town Council meeting, members discussed plans for a circular walk around the town.
It was revealed that plans were being prepared to create a walking trail going through the area of Penglais Woods where the fire occurred.
The hope is that building a pathway will act as a ‘firebreak,’ which would stop the fire spreading beyond the path.
The circular walk project is estimated to cost up to £10 million, and aims to join up Aberystwyth’s existing walking trails on an uninterrupted, traffic free loop. As part of this, there are discussions to build a second bridge over Aberystwyth’s harbour.
A Ceredigion County Council report into the proposals states: “The aim of the project is joining up Aberystwyth’s web of beautiful and biodiverse local nature reserves, hills, woodlands, rivers and coastline with a traffic-free round walk. This will enable all generations to get out walking and explore the natural environment around the town.”