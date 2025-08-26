Val Frenett is the proud mum of four grown boys, two of whom are now professional chefs.
From this September, she’ll be offering regular classes as part of the Cook Star franchise in Penrhyncoch, Llanrhystud and Llanbadarn Fawr for ages 2-5 and 2-11 years.
Val, 62, said: “We’re not teaching children to cook, we’re getting children to engage with food and cooking in a fun way.
“With four sons, money was tight - I always cooked everything from scratch, and there were a lot of them, so I got them involved.
“We never shied away from food - I’d take them to live seafood tanks, and Hal was making calamari himself from age 11.
“By the time they went to university, they were amazed that their friends not only couldn’t cook, but didn’t know their way around a kitchen.
“Nowadays, parents have so much to do.
“[My workshops give children] an awareness of where food comes from, aiming to make every session relaxed, friendly, and full of joy.”
On top of classes and parties, Val hopes to eventually expand to offering workshops for teenagers as well as adults in budget-friendly cooking.
She added: “We’re so lucky in Wales to have great produce, but it's important to understand seasonality and that everything helps everything - buying and eating in-season food cuts down food miles and supports local businesses.
“Sometimes this can be difficult because of cost, which is why I want to branch out to work with adults on using the resources you’ve got.”
