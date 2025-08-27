A set of traffic lights in Rhydyfelin that caused severe tailbacks in Aberystwyth on Wednesday morning have been removed.
The lights along the A487 in Rhydyfelin between Penparcau and Llanfarian led to traffic queuing as far back as Lovegrove on the A44 and the other side of Aberystwyth.
Traffic Wales said it was aware of the problems and was removing the lights.
In a statement, Traffic Wales said: "We are aware of an issue with the temporary traffic lights erected on the A487 Rhydyfelin.
"These will be taken down shortly and the congestion should clear. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
Traffic is reportedly moving steadily this afternoon throughout Aberystwyth.
