Aber Stars pan disability football team get £250 boost
Saturday 19th November 2022 8:15 am
Aber Stars pan disability football team (Picture supplied )
Aber Stars pan disability football team have been gifted £250 by Bow Street Ballers, a weekly kickabout run by Huw Jones.
Every time the sum of £250 is raised by the group, a player takes a turn to designate the funds to a local charity or cause of their choice.
Aber Stars train every Friday from 6pm to 7pm.
Pictured are Aber Stars and their coach, Mike Price, receiving their generous donation which will help towards the cost of travel to their next disability tournament in Carmarthen on 27 November.
