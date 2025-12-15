The Penparcau Organ Donation Memorial Garden was set up in 2014 by Alan and Teresa Wilkins, whose daughter Claire died in 2010 at age 34 after suffering an aneurysm in the brain.
Without the knowledge of her parents, Claire had signed the Organ Donor Register and in line with her wishes, her donated organs — including her heart, kidneys, pancreas and a lung — saved five lives.
The decorated garden. (Teresa Wilkin)
In Claire’s memory the garden was born, now serving as a poignant reminder to all of the importance of organ donation, and as a peaceful respite from the busy town.
