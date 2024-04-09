AN Aberystwyth lifesaving group is celebrating 60 years of water safety and has launched an appeal to raise money to ensure the club’s future.
Aberystwyth Surf Lifesaving Club has been educating the local community about water safety since 1963.
A familiar site on Aberystwyth’s North Beach in summer months, they are made up of a team of dedicated volunteers from the local community who are passionate about enjoying the beach environment that Aberystwyth and the surrounding areas have to offer and want to ensure the safety of water users.
Every year, the club helps members qualify as lifeguards and many go on to work for the RNLI, keeping our beaches safe for local residents and visitors during the summer months.
Jason Evans, Fundraising officer for the club, said: “To celebrate 60 years of the club, we are running a fundraising campaign to help purchase much-needed equipment and ensure the club continues to thrive, providing vital beach safety skills, first aid skills, and lots of fun for local children.
“The club is increasingly popular and now has over 100 members and it's an important part of Aberystwyth life.
“However, the equipment needed to keep the club going is not cheap!
“A single rescue board costs over £1,400 with smaller training boards costing over £650.
“We are also keen to purchase a training defibrillator at around £200.”
To mark 60 years of the Aberystwyth Surf Lifesaving Club, a GoFundme page has been set up, with a £6,000 target and has already raised £2,515.
The club also recently received a donation from Aber Instruments and club members have been busy completing a 60-mile sponsored swim during their winter pool training sessions.
Club membership is open to anyone over the age of seven-years-old, with the only requirement is that you are able to pass our swimming competency assessment which involves being able to demonstrate the skills set out in the ASA Learn to Swim Level 7 Award.
You can support Aberystwyth Surf Life Saving Club and donate via their GoFundMe page or by contacting the club directly via its website.