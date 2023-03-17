An Aberystwyth Town player has planted a tree in memory of her late father Penrhyncoch FC’s much-loved chairman Kevin ‘Bones’ Jenkins.
A well-known and popular character in Aberystwyth and the surrounding area, he sadly passed away in January after a short fight against illness.
Affectionately known as Bones, he was recognised across Ceredigion and in Wales for his contribution to regional football - and particularly to the village of Penrhyncoch.
In a moving gesture, his daughter and Aber Town striker Amy Jenkins planted a memorial tree at the park next to the village's football ground as part of her father’s legacy. A plaque will also be installed there over the coming weeks.
Amy collected the tree as part of a Welsh Government forestry project which offers a tree to every household in Wales, free of charge.
She said: “I planted a dogwood tree in memory of my dad, who was nice and green fingered when he was still around.
“I planted it in a lovely spot so everyone can come and pay their respects to him – so there can be somewhere where his memory lives on in the community and next to the football pitch.
“My family lives in this community and he was important to this community, and I just think it’s important that there is a place where people can go to be close to him.
“He worked for the forestry commission for many years, so he loved trees and that sort of stuff.
“It’s also a native tree and he was a very proud Welshman. It’s red as well and Penhryncoch is red, Wales is red – he supported Wrexham (who wear red).
“He spearheaded our family to getting involved with football, but we watched him play multiple sports including cricket – and he watched everything!
“And he spoke to us as footballers not females and treated us as equals. He taught me that your gender doesn’t matter – if you’re good enough you’re good enough.
“To score against him I’d have to hit it hard and in the corner otherwise it wasn’t going in.
“He did everything for this club. He was a staple of the community and worked tirelessly to improve the facilities.”
She captained Aberystwyth Town in a recent match against Wrexham AFC women which was dedicated to her father – setting them on the way by scoring the first goal in a 2-0 victory for the Seasiders.
Since his untimely death, there has been an outpouring of tributes paid and offerings of support for the family he left behind.
Originally from Penparcau, as a youngster, Bones was part of the Aberystwyth Town Youth setup. He coached many of Aber’s youth grade teams as well as the women's teams for several years.
Over 65,000 trees have been distributed by the Welsh Government's My Tree Our Forest Scheme so far.
For anyone else in the area who wishes to pick up a tree of their own, free of charge, as part of the Coed Cadw’s My Tree Our Forest Scheme, the Eco Hub Aber on Bath Street is open Thursday/Friday 3-6pm and Saturday 2-4pm (closed on 24 and 25 March) up until the scheme ends on 31 March.
People can visit https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant-trees/wales-tree-giveaway/ to find other local hubs, or opt to have a tree planted on their behalf.