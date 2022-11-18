Aber town players feature in operatic good luck message to Cymru ahead of World Cup opener
A TRIO of Aber town footballers feature in a new music video by the Wales National Opera, put together to celebrate Cymru making it to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.
Seasiders stars Elen Valentine, Gwenllian Jones and Carys Pugh-Jones, feature in the video that accompanies Welsh National Opera Chorus’s version of Yma o Hyd, the song that’s become synonymous with the Cymru football team.
And it’s intended to act as an inspirational message from WNO and grassroots football to Robert Page’s men ahead of their campaign in Qatar.
Club volunteer and first-team player Lucie Gwilt said: "It was an honour to be invited to join the project and mark Wales’s historic World Cup campaign."
Wales U19 international goalkeeper Valentine added: "It was fun to be film stars for the afternoon and we hope it brings Wales massive luck in the weeks to come."
