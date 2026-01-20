Aberdyfi Players are busy rehearsing their 2026 pantomime, 'Pinocchio'.
“The cast and crew of Aberdyfi Players have been in rehearsals for their latest show for months, and excitement is building as opening night draws near,” said Aberdyfi resident, Doris O'Keefe.
“Tickets are selling fast so don't miss out on another popular Aberdyfi Players Panto.”
Performances will take place at the Neuadd Dyfi in Aberdyfi on Friday, 30 January at 7.30pm, Saturday, 31 January at 2pm and 7.30pm, and then again on Friday, 6 February at 7.30pm and Saturday, 7 February at 2pm and 7.30pm.
Comments
