A Cardigan woman has appeared in court to plead guilty to assaulting a police officer.

Kirsty Taylor, of 16A Golwg y Castell, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 20 January.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Neve Purnell in Llanelli on 5 January this year.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Taylor will be sentenced for the offence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 10 February.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.