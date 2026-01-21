A Cardigan woman has appeared in court to plead guilty to assaulting a police officer.
Kirsty Taylor, of 16A Golwg y Castell, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 20 January.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Neve Purnell in Llanelli on 5 January this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Taylor will be sentenced for the offence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 10 February.
She was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
