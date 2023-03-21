ABERYSTWYTH University has been nominated in five categories for this year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards, including University of the Year.
The university has been nominated for University of the Year as well as in the Halls, Facilities, Lectures and Teaching Quality, and Student Life categories.
Professor Tim Woods, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Learning Teaching and Student Experience at Aberystwyth University said: “We take great pride in the student experience we offer at Aberystwyth University and are delighted to have been nominated for five awards, including University of the Year, by Whatuni Student Choice Awards this year.
“As is the case with the National Student Survey, which shows our students to be amongst the most satisfied in the UK, these nominations are based on reviews by students themselves and reflect the commitment of our staff across the University to providing the best possible learning experience for our students.
“Our thanks to the students for their support and to our staff for all their hard work.”
Simon Emmett, CEO at IDP Connect which runs the Whatuni Student Choice Awards, said: “With the continuing cost-of-living challenges, the ongoing debate around international student numbers and universities thinking more and more about what they can do to help their local communities, we’re proud to focus on all the good universities do and celebrate their successes.”
The winners of the 12 categories will be announced at a black-tie event on 26 April in London hosted by comedian, actor and writer Ellie Taylor.