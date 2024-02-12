Professor Angela Hatton, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Knowledge Exchange and Innovation at Aberystwyth University, added: “Rural communities and their futures are naturally very close to everyone's hearts here in Aberystwyth, and this important project will help us deepen our understanding of the challenges facing these areas. Professor Wood’s leadership of this new research partnership underlines once again how very fortunate we are to have leading experts in their fields working here. Such a high calibre of expertise is obviously of great value to our students, but also makes a vital contribution to society at large both locally and internationally.”