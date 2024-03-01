The Welsh Quilt Centre will reopen next weekend.
Located in Lampeter, the centre, which was officially opened in 2020 by the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, will reopen on Saturday, 9 March with a selection of exhibitions.
As Time Goes By is in the Main Gallery, while Hearts and Flowers, containing embroideries by Janet Haigh can be found in Gallery Two for centre’s full season.
The Mini Cinema hosts New Design by Sandie Lush, and Valériane Leblond discusses her inspiration for her quilt-related paintings and more on the history of Welsh quilts in The Jen Jones Collection.
Gallery Three contains work by contemporary textile/wire artist Julia Griffiths Jones.
People are also advised to book early for workshops this year.
Glorious Welsh Quilts with Sandie Lush will be held on Friday and Saturday, 6 and 7 September.