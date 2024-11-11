The business community in Aberaeron has come together in a bid to give one local family the Christmas of a lifetime.
Businesses from restaurants, shops, delis, hotels, wellness and more have decided to give back and want to offer those in need a Christmas for free.
Leading the charge is Jen Bailey-Hobbs, owner of Seedling Retreats and Holidays on the harbourside in the town centre. Jen said: “We are looking for people to nominate a family in West Wales who has suffered a challenging 2024 - those who have been affected by loss, financial hardship or sickness.
“We have all come together and can offer a turnkey Christmas for a family of up to four in need. This means they won’t need to do anything. They will arrive in Aberaeron and not have to worry about anything, just focus on making memories.
“We will be providing our cottage, in the town centre, fully decorated with a lovely log burner to welcome them. Accommodation will be from Christmas Eve lunch to Boxing Day brunch, and the cottage will be ready for Christmas including luxury linens, fluffy towels and toiletries.
“Christmas Eve, a local restaurant will provide dinner, and they will receive a Christmas Eve luxury food hamper from the local deli.
“It is our intention they will not have to lift a finger as Christmas Day lunch will be cooked and delivered by one of our local restaurants including another food hamper for the evening.
“Boxing Day breakfast brunch will be at a local eatery and then our wonderful local independent shops are donating gifts so the winning family will arrive to a tree surrounded by age-appropriate presents.
“We, as a community, want to give back this year as many have suffered hardships and the number of businesses who have wanted to be involved is so heart-warming.
“So if you know of any family in need this Christmas residing in Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire or Pembrokeshire please nominate them by emailing us on [email protected] or you can also contact us via our social pages: Facebook - Seedlings Retreats and Holidays or Instagram @seedlings_retreats_by_jen.
“The closing date for nominations is Sunday 1 December at midnight and then a panel of judges made up of the local businesses in Aberaeron will chose the family and announce the winner on Thursday 5 December. Please make clear on nominations, reason for nomination and whom to contact in the event of winning.”