Work is continuing on Aberaeron’s Coastal Defence Scheme, but unforeseen challenges had led to delays to the competition of the project.
The multi-million pound project was due to be completed in January, but will now finish in June 2025, according to Ceredigion Council.
The council said: “The work on Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme continues steadily and every effort is being made to minimise the disruption to residents, businesses, and visitors to Aberaeron.
The recent work being undertaken by Bam include; Construction of the North Breakwater Walkway, reconstruction of the South Beach rock revetment and installation of the new timber groynes, construction of the new Pwll Cam inner harbour gate abutments, excavation and building of the new South Pier foundation, stone cladding and bi-fold gate installation to new Quay Parade reinforced concrete wall and installation of the main line drainage along Quay Parade.
“However, the project has been faced with some unforeseen ground conditions and design challenges. In particular, deposits of clay along South Beach; stability issues relating to South Pier; unforeseen ground conditions and structures within Pwll Cam and unmapped utility apparatus along Quay Parade. This means that the completion date for the scheme will extend beyond the estimated completion date of January 2025.”
Completion of the scheme is scheduled to occur in stages the council adds, and the current target dates are:
South Beach; Northern Breakwater; Quay Parade and Pwll Cam Terrace Flood Walls, aimed to be completed in Spring 2025 and;
South Pier; the River Aeron Flood Wall and the installation & commissioning of the flood gate at Pwll Cam being aimed to be completed around mid-June 2025.
A spokesperson added: “The council and its contractor, Bam, will continue to endeavour to bring forward these target dates to the best of their abilities. Bam will reopen Cadwgan Place and Quay Parade for the Christmas / New Year break, before reinstating the full closure to the western end of Quay Parade in the new year, to complete the drainage.”
Cllr Keith Henson, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member responsible for Highways and Environmental said: “We’d like to thank the public and residents of Aberaeron for the patience and understanding, and hope that the longer-term benefit to the town, will be enjoyed by all, as the losses to businesses and residents affected by flooding, would only increase year on year if these works were not completed. Once completed, the scheme will improve the level of protection afforded to the many businesses and homes in Aberaeron and will preserve the unique and historical character of the area for future generations.”
The £31.59m Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme is funded through a £26.85m contribution from the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme, together with a £4.74m contribution from Ceredigion County Council.
The scheme includes the construction of a rock breakwater extending out from North Pier, refurbishment and re-building of pier head of South Pier, construction of flood walls, construction of flood gate at Pwll Cam inner harbour and improvements to the existing defences on South Beach.