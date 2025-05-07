Aberaeron's VE Day events started with a Flag raising outside the Town Hall at 8am on Tuesday, 6 May 2025 by Cllr Keith Evans, Chairman of Ceredigion County Council.
The main event is a Commemoration and Celebration "Not Forgetting the Unforgotten" when townsfolk, guests, the emergency services, RNLI and WI will come together at 5.30pm on Thursday, to hear how life was in Aberaeron on VE Day 1945 and honour those who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice.
The Town's rich maritime history will be highlighted, not least those who served in the Merchant Navy where more men were lost than all the other services put together.