Aberaeron FEAST adding some flavour to yacht club
Friday 22nd July 2022
FEAST is on in Aberaeron this weekend
FEAST Aberaeron is happening right now at the yacht club in the town.
The faces behind Feast are Dave Harris and Alistair Vince.
They started the event in 2019 and hoped to build it up in to a bigger event the following year, but then covid hit.
FEAST organisers Dave Harris and Alistair Vince
Undeterred, they are back this year, having organised an event in June and another this weekend.
The feast starts again tomorrow from 11am-7pm at Aberaeron Yacht Club.
If you can’t make tomorrow FEAST Aberaeron returns again August Bank Holiday weekend (Friday night and Saturday day).
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you'd like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
