Aberaeron FEAST adding some flavour to yacht club

FEAST is on in Aberaeron this weekend ( Cambrian News )

FEAST Aberaeron is happening right now at the yacht club in the town.

The faces behind Feast are Dave Harris and Alistair Vince.

They started the event in 2019 and hoped to build it up in to a bigger event the following year, but then covid hit.

FEAST organisers Dave Harris and Alistair Vince ( Cambrian News ) ( Cambrian News )

Undeterred, they are back this year, having organised an event in June and another this weekend.

The feast starts again tomorrow from 11am-7pm at Aberaeron Yacht Club.