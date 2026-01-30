Following the construction of a coastal defence breakwater, a large mound built up in the entrance to the harbour.
The prevailing south-north longshore drift pushed shingle north into the mouth of the harbour, making the newly narrow entrance all but “unnavigable” to mariners.
Ceredigion County Council has announced that works to remove the mound will begin “subject to weather conditions” on Monday 2 February, but did not say how much the works would cost or how long they would take.
They added that the dredged material would return to the south beach where it was washed up from, “placed above Mean High Water Springs (MHWS) between the first and second timber groynes”.
