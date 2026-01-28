Works as a part of a rebranding of Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan have been given the go-ahead by county planners.
In an application submitted to Ceredigion County Council, Tamsin Davies of Theatr Mwldan, sought permission for alterations to existing internal and external signage at Mwldan, Bath House Road, Cardigan following a company rebranding exercise, with additional signage to workspace and studios in a building adjacent to the main theatre building.
The proposals were supported by Cardigan Town Council.
The application itself consists of six advertisements: an LED lit fascia sign above the main entrance to Theatr Mwldan, a free-standing monolith post sign on a grassed area southeast of Bath House, a Wayfinding sign on landscaped area east of Bath House, a Fascia sign above the eastern entrance on Bath House, a Fascia sign above western entrance on Bath House, and a Wayfinding sign on a landscaped area northeast of Bath House.
It says the proposed sign above the main entrance to Theatr Mwldan “would be conspicuous and externally illuminated,” but adds: “It would, however, be appropriate to its context and of a suitable scale and impact.
The sign would not be in the Cardigan Conservation Area but would be visible from the northern end of it.
“It would be seen, however, in the context of a busy town centre and, as such, the modernisation and improvement of the arts centre complex signage would contribute to the preservation and enhancement of the conservation area.”
It says the directional signs would “be modest in scale, understated and would not be illuminated,” adding: “They would also be appropriate to their location and would not detract from the listed building setting of Bath House.”
It says the western and eastern fascia signs “would also be modest and understated.”
The application was conditionally approved by planners.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.