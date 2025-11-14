A short Service was held outside Aberaeron Town Hall at 11am on 11 November to commemorate Armistice Day.
Armistice Day has been observed every year since 1919 with a two-minute silence.
Held each year at 11am on 11 November, the silence coincides with the time in 1918 at which the First World War came to an end and is observed at war memorials and in public places throughout the UK and Commonwealth.
The Service was conducted by Reverend Canon John Lewis and the last post played by Huw Risko a pupil from Ysgol Gyfun, Aberaeron.
Headteacher Owain Jones and pupils from the school were in attendance as well as Year 6 pupils from Ysgol Gynradd, Aberaeron.
Members of the Aberaeron Branch of the Royal British Legion, together with representatives from the County and Town Councils and the general public were in also attendance
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.