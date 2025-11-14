A Cwmann man has been handed a fine by magistrates after pleading guilty to assaulting another man at an Aberaeron pub.

Charles Plant, of Glynbedw, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 November.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of Kurt Forward at the Castle Hotel in Aberaeron on 2 August this year.

Magistrates handed Plant a fine of £461, and ordered him to pay compensation to the victim of £150.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £184 surcharge.