The Royal British Legion hosted a number of events in Aberaeron over the weekend to mark Remembrance.
The Deputy Lord Lieutenant Mr Rowland Rhys-Evans DL was joined by Cllr Keith Evans, Chair of Ceredigion County Council at the Wreath laying ceremony at the Memorial Hall.
A service of Remembrance took place and veterans were joined representatives from the Air Cadets, Police, Fire Service, Aberaeron Town Council, Memorial Hall, Merchant Seamen, RNLI, Ambulance Service and Youth organisations.
A short service of remembrance was subsequently held on the 11th of the 11th at 11am outside the Aberaeron Town Hall.
Veterans and members of the public were joined by schoolchildren from Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron who were studying World war 2 as their project.
Also present were representatives and workers from BAM Nutthall, the contractors building the Aberaron Flood Defence scheme who had stopped work to observe the ceremony.