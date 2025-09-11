Aberaeron Primary School is celebrating after being the first school in Ceredigion to be honoured with the prestigious Trauma and Mental Health Schools UK Award.
The award recognises the school’s outstanding commitment to supporting the emotional well-being of all its pupils.
The award celebrates schools that go above and beyond to create safe, nurturing environments where children feel understood, valued, and supported — especially those who may have experienced adversity or trauma.
Trauma Informed Schools UK, praised Aberaeron Primary for its whole-school approach and strong focus on relationships, empathy, and resilience.
A report said: “Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron provides a warm, caring and nurturing environment in which every child is encouraged and supported to flourish from the minute they arrive at school to when they leave.”
