On Saturday, 6 September, 11 Penglais students walked Constitution Hill eight times each - a height which totalled that of Mount Everest - in order to raise money for a conservation trip to Borneo.
They will be leaving for a 28 day trip in 2026, where they will help the local communities and the environment.
In order to travel, students are encouraged to raise the funds themselves, and their Consti climb was the latest in the list of their fundraising endeavours.
The students were very grateful to everybody who wished them encouragement on the walk and who donated on the day.
If anyone else would like to support the travel team, please visit their Go Fund Me page https://www.gofundme.com/f/rj8tc-penglais-borneo-conservation-expedition
