A report for members of the 8 December meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Corporate Resources Overview and Scrutiny Committee, said there were 175 individual variations in costs of the projected figure, some up and some down, with four that individually exceed £500,000: Pwll Cam (including matters relating to the new inner harbour gate and works around the Hive building), the River Aeron Wall grouting and utilities apparatus on Quay Parade.