The sports hall at Aberaeron Leisure Centre will close from 18 August until October as part of the next phase of improvements to the facility.
Ceredigion County Council said that the hall will have to close to “enable the next phase of improvements” at the leisure centre.
The council said work will be carried out between 18 August to 20 October 2025 to install a new floor and to decorate the sports hall.
The work will cost around £230,000 and follows the refurbishment of the accessible toilet & shower facilities at the leisure centre earlier in the year.
The centre’s Fitness Suite is unaffected by the works and will remain open as normal.
The council said that the improvement works have been scheduled to ensure the sports hall is back in action for the Autumn and Winter months, which is the busiest time.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “Aberaeron Leisure Centre caters for people and organisations across mid Ceredigion.
“This investment will ensure its multi-sport offer not only continues but improves for all its users.
“There’s never an ideal time to close the Sports hall but in order to enhance the facilities offered it is necessary to close it temporarily.
“Hopefully the inconvenience to all users can be kept to a minimum.”
The works are supported by investment from Ceredigion County Council; the Welsh Government through Sport Wales; the UK Government through the UK Shared prosperity fund administered and supported by Cynnal y Cardi for Ceredigion County Council.
A council spokesperson said: “The council apologises for any inconvenience during this period and appreciates your patience and understanding as we work to improve your experience at Aberaeron Leisure Centre.”
The council said work updates will be posted on the authority’s social media channels.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.