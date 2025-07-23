Gwisgo Bookworm in Aberaeron will host an evening with St Dogmaels’ author Carly Holmes on Tuesday, 5 August for the Ceredigion launch of Love Letters On The River.
The illustrated collection of essays on the Teifi Valley and the river that winds through it describes the encounters and missed encounters with the many creatures that bring joy to Carly’s life, including badgers, osprey, cuckoo and jackdaw.
Beautifully illustrated by Guy Manning and published by Parthian, Love Letters on the River is Carly’s first book of non-fiction, following her novels Crow Face, Doll Face and The Scrapbook and short story collection Figurehead.
An Evening with Carly Holmes starts at 7pm in the British Legion Hall, Aberaeron with tickets available from Gwisgo Bookworm shop and website.
Comments
