Iron gates have been installed in Beddgelert to celebrate nature, thanks to a collaboration between blacksmith Tesni Calennig, Ysgol Beddgelert and National Trust Cymru.
The gates are part of the Bryn Eglwys meadow project. Led by National Trust rangers, the project aims to restore a traditional hay meadow near the popular Fisherman’s Path on the edge of Beddgelert, and encourages people to connect with nature whilst also boosting biodiversity.
One of the gates, which leads into the meadow, features designs inspired by wildflowers.
Ysgol Beddgelert pupils were invited to draw continuous-line floral patterns without lifting their pencils from the paper. These imaginative, flowing designs were brought to life by Tesni Calennig, who runs a blacksmith workshop in Caernarfon.
A second gate, installed along the path just before the meadow, features a fish motif and similarly fluid, asymmetrical lines, paying homage to the nearby Afon Glaslyn river and the Fisherman’s Path.
David Smith, National Trust Cymru Lead ranger in the Beddgelert area, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome pupils from Ysgol Beddgelert to the meadow. They not only saw their designs transformed into ironwork, but also helped sow wildflower seeds, learning the vital role meadows play in supporting a wide range of wildlife.
“We’ve received fantastic feedback from the community about the gates, and I’d like to thank Tesni and the pupils for their creativity and enthusiasm.”
Esyllt Williams, Ysgol Beddgelert headteacher, said: “It was a very interesting and enriching experience for the pupils to work with Tesni, and also a privilege to be part of planning the new gates. Many thanks to the National Trust for the opportunity."
Cattle will graze the meadow to encourage a richer display of wildflowers in spring and summer. A path created through the meadow, will allow people to enjoy the natural beauty of the area and connect with nature.
