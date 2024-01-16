We start Sunday, 21 January’s walk by heading through Aberdyfi.
Soon we pick up a path climbing gently across grazing fields, eventually reaching a height of some 112 metres.
From the hillside there are sweeping views across the Dyfi Estuary and to Cardigan Bay.
We continue above the coast until we reach a side path descending though an attractive valley to the cemetery on the main road.
From here we cross the golf course and then enjoy a gentle stroll back along the beautiful sandy beach to Aberdyfi where there are plenty of cafes to enjoy a tea or coffee together.
This circular walk of some four miles starts at 10.30am with an estimated finish time of 2pm.
Start times are often when the group will start walking rather than when to get there.
Start outside the tourist information centre, Wharf Garden, Aberdyfi (grid ref SN614959).
Please note this is a change from the starting point published in the North Wales Ramblers Handbook.
The walk is graded D+, leisurely. Contact the leader, Gill R, on 07810 431351 for further information.
On Saturday, 27 January we head along Glyndŵr’s Way, Cemmaes Road to Machynlleth.
Glyndŵr’s Way is a 135-mile national trail meandering through mid Wales.
The trail is named after Owain Glyndŵr, Prince of Wales and Medieval Welsh nationalist leader who organised a rebellion against the English King, Henry IV in 1400.
Our linear walk today follows a nine-mile section of the trail through the quiet countryside between the village of Glantwymyn (Cemmaes Road) and Machynlleth, where Owain Glyndŵr held his parliament.
This varied route follows paths and tracks across rolling farmland, over rough grassland and through woodland, with short sections on lanes and a roadside pavement.
Weather permitting, we will be able to enjoy wonderful views towards the mountains of Snowdonia. Please note this includes two fairly steep ascents.
This C+ graded walk will start at 9.30am and finish at approximately 3.30pm.
Meet at 9.30am at the bus stop on Heol Maengwyn in Machynlleth, opposite Wynnstay, for the 9.42am number 33 bus.
Free parking is available behind the Plas (Celtica) at SH745005, approached from the roundabout as leaving Machynlleth on the A487 Aberystwyth road.
Contact Jacky on 07929 062412 or 01654 761561 for details.