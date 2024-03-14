The Gwynedd winners of a £50,000 fund to help communities across north Wales have been announced.
The Your Community, Your Choice initiative is supported by the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT), the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, and North Wales Police.
It has awarded almost £600,000 to nearly 200 projects working to reduce crime since it started 11 years ago.
Funding comes partly from money seized by the courts through the Proceeds of Crime Act, with the rest coming from the Police and Crime Commissioner.
Gwynedd’s successful groups and projects this year are Bangor Saints’ Lights on for Footie project, Bethesda Cricket & Bowling Club to create a welcoming and family friendly outside space, Cymdeithias Gymunedol Y Bala a Phenllyn’s Connecting our Next Generation project, Porthi Dre Caernarfon’s youth club and Llanrug Silver Band’s instruments for beginners project.
Linda Williams, Trustee, Cymdeithas Gymunedol Y Bala a Phenllyn said: “Cymdeithas Gymunedol Y Bala a Phenllyn, (CGBP) thanks the Police and Crime Commissioner, PACT and North Wales Police as the community partnership supports our ‘Connecting our Next Generation’ project.
“This involves working with children and young people of Bala and Penllyn in intergenerational technology-based projects within our centre, and working with community police to tackle anti-social and substance abuse in a more positive, community-based process.
“PCSO Lona Davenport, has wholeheartedly given her support, so thanks to her for input into this project. We are extremely confident and look forward to undertaking the projects and activities to benefit the whole community of Bala and Penllyn.”
North Wales Police & Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said: “Supporting communities is a key part of my plan for policing and tackling crime in the region and our communities in North Wales are resilient and caring places. Organisations like those that have received funding are the backbone of these neighbourhoods, they step in and step up day after day to help and support their communities and I cannot thank them enough for their work.”
