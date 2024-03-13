Inspectors paid a visit to the following cafes or canteens, and all received a rating of five-out-of-five: Bryncir Garden Centre, Bryncir, Nantporth Football Stadium, Bangor, Gerddi Fron Goch Garden Centre & Cafe, Caernarfon, Templetons at 356 Stryd Fawr, Bangor, The Slate/ Y Llechen at Y Llechan, Tal Y Bont, Bangor, Y Wal A Wal Bach at Wal Bach Corn Exchange Stryd Y Plas, Caernarfon, Caffi Portmeirion at Cwrt Coffa Stryd Fawr, Porthmadog, Caernarfon Golf , Fresh Cafe Bar & Grill at Fresh Stryd Fawr, Abersoch, Y Gath Ddu at Caffi'R Gath Ddu Parc Glynllifon, Llandwrog, and Sunbeach Restaurant at Sunbeach Holiday Park, Llwyngwril.