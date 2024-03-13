THE family of a west Wales teen who died on Tuesday have paid an emotional tribute to him.
Dyfed-Powys Police say that 16-year-old Llŷr Davies, died following an incident at a property in the Efailwen area, Clunderwen, reportedly involving a dumper truck.
Paying tribute on Wednesday evening, Llŷr's family described him as 'kind, funny and charming'.
The family said: “It is with great sadness that we as a family announce the passing of our beloved Llŷr.
"On the 12 March our world was turned upside down when learning of the death of our kind, funny and charming Llŷr.
"Your caring and warm personality will stay with us for the rest of our days.
"Your ability to light up any room you walked into is something we will cherish and remember forever.
"Our lives will never be the same without you Llŷr, you will forever be in our hearts. Cysga’n dawel beautiful boy.
"The family wish to thank friends, family and the wider community for all their messages of support. It has given us comfort during this dark time knowing that Llyr has touched so many lives.”
Llŷr was a keen rugby and football player, with Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club paying tribute, saying: "Very sad news yesterday that one of our U16 players lost his life in a tragic accident. Llŷr Davies was a loveable boy and a friend to everyone. The club extends its deepest sympathies to the family and all his friends."
Cardigan Town FC also paid tribute to their former player, saying: “Tragic news that one of our past junior players, Llŷr Davies, died in an accident yesterday. As a club we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
“For all those friends reading this, grief can be overwhelming. You don’t have to deal with this alone.”
Dyfed-Powys Police said Llŷr's death has been reported to the coroner and due to the nature of the incident, it has also reported to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).