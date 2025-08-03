The exhibition preview evening for guests and members of Aberdyfi Art Society took place on Tuesday, 29 July at 7pm.
The chair of the society, Debbie Townsend, gave a welcome speech and introduced Elizabeth Andrews who was invited to open the Exhibition.
Elizabeth was High Sheriff of Gwynedd and later on became Vice Lord Lieutenant of Gwynedd and Anglesey. She trained as a zoologist and is currently Vice President of the RSPB. She lives in Aberdyfi.
Having looked round the exhibition she commented on the extraordinary talent of the artists. She also praised the committee and helpers for organising the event She was pleased to open the Exhibition and hoped that it would be very successful.
Drinks and nibbles were provided and the artists and their guests were able to view the paintings. They viewed a variety of styles and media from talented local artists.
On display were local and international scenes, still life paintings, modern art and humorous studies.
The exhibition, opened on Wednesday, 30 July, runs until Wednesday, 6 August, 10am-5pm daily.
The stewards welcomed the many people who came to the exhibition and purchased paintings, prints and gift cards. The raffle of a painting by Gareth Jones. Silver Light on a Turning Tide, was much admired. Gareth had given a demonstration to the society last year.
