Otto’s in Aberdyfi hopes a successful licensing bid will provide a relaxing place to drink and eat, whilst also boosting tourism.
The Aberdyfi Ice Cream Ltd business, trading as Otto’s, has applied to Gwynedd Council for an appended premises licence to sell alcohol.
The venue was previously used to make ice creams, and sold cones, tea and coffee through a window.
The application calls for the sale of alcohol, on and off the premises, from 11am–10pm, Monday-Sunday.
The cafe includes an area of outdoor tables and chairs. A report stated: “It is intended to sell pizzas, sandwiches etc. from the premises to eat on the premises in the outside area, or off the premises as takeaway.
“It is also intended to sell alcohol to drink on the premises daily or sell it with takeaway meals in sealed containers.”
Proprietor Sam Woodward said there had been a lot of “local goodwill” for the scheme.
A public consultation received no objections from North Wales Police, the fire service, food team, public protection, pollution service or planning department.
A council report noted one objection from Bryn Pritchard-Jones, Gwynedd Maritime Service.
The applicant had “not received permission from the Aberdyfi Harbour Consultative Committee before submitting an application to sell alcohol”.
Four objections from the public were also noted, relating to “safety and nuisance”.
One cited an issue over selling alcohol near the port, which it stated “could lead to accidents, especially right next to where families with young children enjoy crabbing”. Another expressed concern about “the possibility of anti-social behaviour difficulties, including unfair and inappropriate noise, odours, waste, including glass”.
However, applicants noted in their submission “reusable plastic cups will be used, where money will be paid back after the cup is returned” to “help reduce any rubbish or environmental impact, as well as remove the risk of injury from glass and damage”.
The report also noted the applicant’s intention to give “robust training” for staff on the Challenge 25 age verification policy and processes of selling alcohol “responsibly” in accordance with a successful plan used by other organisations selling alcohol in Aberdyfi.
CCTV would be installed to “prevent and record criminal behaviour” and the business would retain an incident register to record any refusals or disruption.
Gwynedd’s central licensing committee will decide over the matter when it meets tomorrow, Wednesday, 16 July.
It is set to recommend that the committee grant the application, after considering the respondents’ comment and the applicant’s responses.
The report notes: “The hours requested are reasonable and comply with similar nearby businesses.
“Selling alcohol is not the main purpose of the business; the intention is that selling alcohol accompanies and complements the sale of food from the premises.
“The premises are not close to houses, and the seating area faces the sea, making the risk of noise disruption low.”
Sam Woodward said: “We are hugely excited to be doing this and there has been a lot of good expressed locally for this venture. We are just hoping our licence will be granted.
“It will provide a place for people to relax on the waterside, taking in the stunning views, as well as providing a new tourist offering for Aberdyfi.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.