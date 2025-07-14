A 25-year-old man from Gwynedd has died after falling from a hotel balcony in Malta.
Kieran Thomas Hughes from Caernarfon was on holiday in St Julian's when tragedy struck. He is reported to have fallen from the balcony in the early hours of Friday, 11 July.
Despite the efforts of medical professionals who rushed to the hotel, Mr Thomas died at the scene.
Arfon MS Sian Gwenllian released a statement saying Kieran death was "truly devastating".
She added: "The pain his family must be experiencing is unimaginable. My thoughts, and those of the people of Gwynedd, are with them in their grief.”
MP Liz Saville Roberts said: "Heartbreaking news. My heart goes out to the young man's family at this extremely difficult time."
